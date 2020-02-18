MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Canada's Chelsea Carey defeated Alberta's Laura Walker 7-5 on Tuesday morning at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The result left both teams with 3-2 records, good for a third-place tie in Pool B with Northern Ontario after Krista McCarville dropped a 6-5 decision to Nunavut's Lori Eddy. Manitoba's Kerri Einarson was in top spot at 4-0 and Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle was next at 3-1.

Coach Dan Carey, Chelsea's father, was on the bench for the Canadian team. He apologized after telling an umpire to "shut up" during a timeout in a game on Monday afternoon. Curling Canada conducted a review and said the matter has been dealt with.

In other early games, British Columbia's Corryn Brown beat Yukon's Hailey Birnie 7-5 and Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt dumped Erica Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 9-3.

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at Mosaic Place. Preliminary round-robin play continues through Wednesday night.

Ontario's Rachel Homan, Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault and Team Wild Card's Jennifer Jones shared first place in Pool A at 3-1. British Columbia and Prince Edward Island were next at 3-2.

The top four teams from each pool advance to the championship round starting Thursday. The Page Playoffs begin Saturday and the final goes Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.