One of the biggest names in women’s golf and the most successful pro player in Canadian history returns to the fairway today as Brooke Henderson goes full swing for the AIG WOMEN’S OPEN. After being out of competitive play for nearly seven months – her longest break between golf tournaments since she was in middle school – Henderson hits the links for the first major of the LPGA Tour season, beginning today (Thursday, Aug. 20) live from Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. TSN delivers comprehensive coverage of the tournament, beginning with a primetime airing of the First Round at 8 p.m. ET on TSN2.

Henderson, the 22-year-old Smith Falls, Ont. native, is looking to add to her nine LPGA titles and put another major win under her belt. She joins a competitive field that features defending champion Hinako Shibuno, American star and 2020 LPGA Money List leader Danielle Kang, English fan-favourite Charley Hull, and Canada’s Alena Sharp.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, fans can join hosts Mark Zecchino and Bob Weeks on GOLF TALK CANADA for a recap and analysis of all the action out of Scotland.

