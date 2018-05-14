Team Canada has shaken up their lines at the World Hockey Championship ahead of their Group B game against Latvia Monday.

Brayden Schenn joins Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the top line while Darcy Kuemper will get the start in goal for Canada.

Pierre-Luc Dubois isn't expected to play. He is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury but could play Tuesday against Germany.

Defenceman Thomas Chabot also ran the top power play unit at practice ahead of the game, alongside McDavid, Ryan O'Reilly, Tyson Jost, and Schenn.

The second power play unit is Aaron Ekblad and Colton Parayko on the point with Mathew Barzal, Jordan Eberle, and Jaden Schwartz up front.