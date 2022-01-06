Canada Soccer announced on Thursday that it had cancelled the men's senior team training camp set for late this month in Florida ahead of the next set of World Cup qualifiers citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A friendly against Guatemala and a men's under-20 training camp were also cancelled.

Canada Soccer says it will continue its consultations with Public Health Agency of Canada and other relevant governing bodies as it monitors further pandemic developments.

With six matches remaining in CONCACAF qualifying, Canada sits atop the standings on 16 points.

Canada has three matches scheduled in the next international window from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2: an away match in Honduras on Jan. 27, a home date with the United States on Jan. 30 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton and then another away fixture in El Salvador.

The top three teams in the CONCACAF Hexagon earn automatic qualification to this fall's World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place side will enter a playoff with a team from the Oceania Football Confederation for a final spot in the tournament.