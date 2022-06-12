MADISON, Wis. — Madison Chantler's goal midway through the third period on Sunday proved to be the winner as Canada defeated Finland 2-1 to advance to the gold-medal final of the women's U-18 world championship.

Jade Iginla gave Canada a 1-0 lead at 15:04 of the first period, which held until Tilli Keranen put Finland on the board at 6:52 of the second period.

Canada outshot Finland 45-10 and there were only four minor penalties called in the fast-moving contest.

Canada will play for gold on Monday at La Bahn Arena against the winner of the Sweden-United States game later Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022