3 Downs: Will Eskimos seek QB help in wake of Harris' injury?

Canadian defensive lineman Stefan Charles has agreed to join the Edmonton Eskimos, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor. The Esks announced the signing later on Monday saying in a news release Charles was signed to the practice roster.

Can confirm that DL Stefan Charles has agreed to join @EdmontonEsks. The no. 10 pick of the 2013 draft. Has spent time with six NFL teams, most recently the @AtlantaFalcons. #CFL #NFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 16, 2019

The No. 10 pick in the 2013 CFL Draft has spent time with six NFL teams, most recently the Atlanta Falcons in training camp this summer.

The Oshawa, Ont., native has not appeared in an NFL game since 2016. In 49 games combined between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, Charles has 60 combined tackles and five sacks.

The 31-year-old also spent time in camp with the Kansas City Chiefs last summer.

The team also announced that defensive lineman Jeremiah Clarke, offensive lineman Tristan Nichelson and defensive back Robert Priester have been added to their practice roster.

Edmonton (6-6) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-3) in Week 15 Friday night.