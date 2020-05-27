Canadian David sees Bundesliga as best fit Canadian international striker Jonathan David has been one of the hottest names on the soccer transfer marker after his blistering 23 goal, 10 assist season with Gent of the Belgian First Division A league. The 20-year-old joined the TSN Soccer Show on Wednesday and says the he expects to move this summer and he believes that the top German league is the perfect landing spot for him to continue his career. TSN.ca Staff

The 20-year-old joined the TSN Soccer Show on Wednesday and says the he expects to move this summer and he believes that the top German league is the perfect landing spot for him to continue his career.



"I think the best league for me right now would be the Bundesliga,” David told TSN. “Obviously after that, it has to be the right sporting project, so we have to wait and see.”



But, what would constitute the perfect situation for David? His priorities lie with being able to consistently be in the lineup and grow as well as compete in the best competitions.



"It’s all about where’s the club? Is the club playing a European championship? Is it a good club system, where am I going to play in that system? What role do I have coming into the team?” said David. “Little things like this, because I want to go somewhere I’m going to continue getting better and continue to play of course.”



Fellow Canadian Alphonso Davies is already making his own headlines as a member of Bundesliga defending champions and league leaders Bayern Munich. David is not sure if Bayern would be the right team for him, because they already have one of the world’s best players at his position.



"I think that Bayern is obviously maybe the best club in the Bundesliga, but I’m not sure to be honest,” said David. “With a guy like (Robert) Lewandowski that’s playing every game and scoring every game, there’s no taking his place, this guy is someone that is confirmed and has proven season after season what he can do. I don’t think it’s impossible, but it would be hard to go to Bayern and get a lot of playing time.”



With major Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United as well as RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and Inter Milan in Serie A already showing interest, David’s name has constantly been in the headlines. He tells TSN that he just takes it in stride, knowing the success will be there in the end.



"To be honest I just don’t think about it that much,” said David. “Obviously when I look at it and I see all those big clubs interested in me, it’s something exciting. I try not to think about it too much and just play my game and just know that with playing my game and pushing and working hard, I know that everything will come.”

