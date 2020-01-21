Make room for a second Canadian in Cooperstown. In his 10th and final year of voting eligibility, Larry Walker earned 76.6 per cent of the vote to join Ferguson Jenkins as only the second Canadian player to gain entry to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Derek Jeter also received his nod to the Hall on Tuesday, falling one vote short of a unanimous selection.

According to Hall of Fame ballot tracker Ryan Thibodeaux, Walker entered Tuesday tracking at just over 83 per cent on public Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots, well above the 75 per cent threshold to gain entry. Walker was polling at over 65 per cent entering last year’s reveal, but dropped 11.3 per cent to finish at 54.6. His election this time around is quite the feat considering he almost fell off the ballot six years ago and was at just 34.1 per cent in 2018. He was also elected to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009 alongside Ernie Whitt, Bernie Soulliere and Roy Miller.

Walker spent his first six seasons with the Montreal Expos, highlighted by an All-Star nod in 1992. In April of 1995, he signed as a free agent with the Colorado Rockies and saw his home run numbers skyrocket. Walker is a career .313 hitter with 383 homers and an OPS of .965. He was a five-time All-Star, the 1997 National League MVP and a three-time winner of the batting title. He could play the field, too, as he took home seven Gold Glove awards in his career.

On the other side, Walker’s home-road splits work against him, considering the belief that Coors Field – where he spent most of his career – benefits hitters. Walker hit .348 at home and .278 on the road, while his OPS was almost 200 points higher at home. Plus, the era he played in hasn’t been particularly kind to hitters’ careers after the fact.

For nine years, that may have worked against him. Not anymore.

While he’s heading to the Baseball Hall of Fame as expected, Jeter did not join long-time teammate Mariano Rivera as the only player to be elected with 100 per cent of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Jeter received 99.7 per cent of the vote, one vote shy of the exclusive 100 per cent club.

Jeter checked pretty much every box possible. He was the 1996 Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series winner, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a five-time Gold Glove winner.

He finished with 3,465 hits – only five other players have more – and was a career .310 hitter across 20 big-league seasons. His 158 postseason games with a slash line of .308/.374/.465 and a half-dozen ‘Jeter moments’ in October helped his case, too.

Hall of Fame Weekend will take place July 24-27 in Cooperstown with the Induction Ceremony scheduled for July 26. Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons were elected by the Modern Baseball Era Committee on Dec. 8.