DORDRECHT, Netherlands — The Canadian men's relay team won speedskating gold at the Dordrecht ISU World Cup Short Track competition on Sunday.

Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., Charles Hamelin of Saint-Julie, Que., Montreal's Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., won the 5,000-metre race in six minutes 54.542 seconds. The Netherlands was right behind in 6:54.573 and China took the bronze in 6:54.839.

"The guys worked very well together in the finals," Dubois said. "They were the ones making the passes to try and put me in a good position. They managed to put me in first at the end and all I had to do was maintain my position and hold on to my speed.

"We're definitely happy to finish the last World Cup with a gold medal."

It was one of three medals for Canada on the day. The women's relay team took silver and Dubois added individual bronze in the 1,000 metres.

Moncton's Courtney Sarault, Montreal's Alyson Charles, Danae Blais of Chateauguay, Que., and Claudia Gagnon of La Baie, Que., were second in 4:10.740. The host Dutch side won gold (4:10.255) and South Korea took the bronze (4:10.772).

In the men's 1,000, Dubois made an outside pass coming out of the final turn to edge out Chinese skater An Kai. Dubois was joined on the podium by South Korea's Park Ji Won (1:29.402) and Kim Dong Wook (1:29.528).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2020.