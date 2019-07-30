MONTREAL — Canadians Brayden Schnur, Vasek Pospisil and Peter Polansky have earned wild-card entries into the main draw of the upcoming Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Montreal.

Schnur, ranked 99th on the ATP Tour, has swiftly climbed up the rankings after starting the year at No. 197. The 24-year-old from Pickering, Ont., eliminated top-50 players Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey en route to his first ATP 250 final in New York in February.

Vancouver's Pospisil is in the midst of a comeback after spending eight months recovering from a back injury. The world no. 210 reached the semifinals in Montreal in 2013, defeating No. 6 Tomas Berdych on the way before losing to fellow Canadian Milos Raonic.

Polansky reached the doubles final in Winnipeg and the singles semifinals in Granby, Que., at recent Challenger Tour events. The native of Thornhill, Ont., is perhaps best known for qualifying for all four major Grand Slam tournaments as a lucky loser.

Steven Diez of Toronto, Filip Peliwo of Vancouver and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., earned qualifying wild cards.

Raonic, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., already have main-draw spots based on their ATP rankings.

Tennis Canada said there is one main-draw wild card left to be awarded in Montreal, while the wild cards for the women's event in Toronto will be announced in the coming days.