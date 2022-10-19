Canadians in the NFL: Chargers' Leonard recovers fumble in OT thriller Twenty-two-year-old Los Angeles Chargers rookie Deane Leonard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 6. The former Calgary Dino recovered a fumbled punt in overtime which set up the game-winning field goal as the Chargers downed the Denver Broncos 19-16. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Twenty-two-year-old Los Angeles Chargers rookie Deane Leonard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 6. The former Calgary Dino recovered a fumbled punt in overtime which set up the game-winning field goal as the Chargers downed the Denver Broncos 19-16. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

Week 6 vs. Denver Broncos Twenty-two-year-old Los Angeles Chargers rookie Deane Leonard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 6. The former Calgary Dino recovered a fumbled punt in overtime which set up the game-winning field goal as the Chargers downed the Denver Broncos 19-16. Chargers recover the fumble! #BoltUp



📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mKmqBgUsbz pic.twitter.com/qiT2odU7cY — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2022

Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 RECEPTIONS 23

YARDS 225

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers The 24-year-old Abbotsford, BC, native hauled in his first touchdown of the season along with 96 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 7 REC | 96 YDS | 1 TD@ChaseClaypool's best game of the season propelled the @steelers past the Bucs! pic.twitter.com/kAfAdW7OcD — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2022

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 26

YARDS 240

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 6 vs. Denver Broncos Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., recorded nine receptions for 57 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers'19-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 23

SACKS 1.5

INTs 1

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings The Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC, native recorded five tackles and returned two punts for four yards in the Miami Dolphins' 16-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 5

SACKS .5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Onyemata, 23, logged 35 snaps on defence and four snaps on special teams in the New Orleans Saints' 26-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 6

YARDS 34

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams The Edmonton, Alta., native gathered four yards on two carries along with a reception for one yard in the Carolina Panthers' 10-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 8

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 6 vs. Philadelphia Eagles Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded three tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 14

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 6 vs. Chicago Bears The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a pair of tackles, including the game-saving one against Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the Washington Commanders' win over the Bears. This close. #WASvsCHI pic.twitter.com/S5OL385R11 — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 6

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native drew the start at right guard for the Los Angeles Rams in their 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 0

YARDS 0

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 week 6 vs. Washington Commanders Harry, 24, was made inactive for the Chicago Bears in their loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night Football.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks Luketa, an Ottawa-born linebacker, got his first taste of the NFL, seeing four snaps on defence and five on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 9-19 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Week 6 vs. Denver Broncos Covington, 28, was made inactive in the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Denver Broncos.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 6 vs. New York Giants A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban saw 24 snaps on defence and five on special teams in the Baltimore Ravens' 20-24 loss to the New York Giants.

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 1

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Week 6 vs. Miami Dolphins The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded his first NFL tackle in the Minnesota Vikings' 25-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. Luiji Vilain’s first regular-season tackle! 💪@VikingsCanada | #SKOL pic.twitter.com/TZFDVq8zfw — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) October 16, 2022

Carter O'Donnell Indianapolis Colts 2022 GAMES 0

BORN Alberta

COLLEGE Alberta

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 6 vs. Green Bay Packers The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont. logged 19 defensive snaps and saw action in four plays on nine special teams plays in the New York Jets' 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.