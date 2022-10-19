33m ago
Canadians in the NFL: Chargers' Leonard recovers fumble in OT thriller
Twenty-two-year-old Los Angeles Chargers rookie Deane Leonard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 6. The former Calgary Dino recovered a fumbled punt in overtime which set up the game-winning field goal as the Chargers downed the Denver Broncos 19-16. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Broncos 16, Chargers 19 (OT)
Twenty-two-year-old Los Angeles Chargers rookie Deane Leonard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 6. The former Calgary Dino recovered a fumbled punt in overtime which set up the game-winning field goal as the Chargers downed the Denver Broncos 19-16.
Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 6 vs. Denver Broncos
Twenty-two-year-old Los Angeles Chargers rookie Deane Leonard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 6. The former Calgary Dino recovered a fumbled punt in overtime which set up the game-winning field goal as the Chargers downed the Denver Broncos 19-16.
Chargers recover the fumble! #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2022
📺: #DENvsLAC on ESPN
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mKmqBgUsbz pic.twitter.com/qiT2odU7cY
Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS23
-
YARDS225
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 24-year-old Abbotsford, BC, native hauled in his first touchdown of the season along with 96 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
7 REC | 96 YDS | 1 TD@ChaseClaypool's best game of the season propelled the @steelers past the Bucs! pic.twitter.com/kAfAdW7OcD— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2022
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS26
-
YARDS240
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 6 vs. Denver Broncos
Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., recorded nine receptions for 57 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers'19-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES23
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs1
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC, native recorded five tackles and returned two punts for four yards in the Miami Dolphins' 16-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES5
-
SACKS.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Onyemata, 23, logged 35 snaps on defence and four snaps on special teams in the New Orleans Saints' 26-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH6
-
YARDS34
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Edmonton, Alta., native gathered four yards on two carries along with a reception for one yard in the Carolina Panthers' 10-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES8
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 6 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded three tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES14
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 6 vs. Chicago Bears
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a pair of tackles, including the game-saving one against Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the Washington Commanders' win over the Bears.
This close. #WASvsCHI pic.twitter.com/S5OL385R11— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES6
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS0
-
YARDS0
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
week 6 vs. Washington Commanders
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Luketa, an Ottawa-born linebacker, got his first taste of the NFL, seeing four snaps on defence and five on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 9-19 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Week 6 vs. Denver Broncos
Covington, 28, was made inactive in the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Denver Broncos.
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 6 vs. New York Giants
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 6 vs. Miami Dolphins
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded his first NFL tackle in the Minnesota Vikings' 25-16 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Luiji Vilain’s first regular-season tackle! 💪@VikingsCanada | #SKOL pic.twitter.com/TZFDVq8zfw— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) October 16, 2022
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 6 vs. Green Bay Packers
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted