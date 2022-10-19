33m ago

Canadians in the NFL: Chargers' Leonard recovers fumble in OT thriller

Twenty-two-year-old Los Angeles Chargers rookie Deane Leonard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 6. The former Calgary Dino recovered a fumbled punt in overtime which set up the game-winning field goal as the Chargers downed the Denver Broncos 19-16. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Broncos 16, Chargers 19 (OT)

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 6 vs. Denver Broncos

Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    23
  • YARDS
    225
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 24-year-old Abbotsford, BC, native hauled in his first touchdown of the season along with 96 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    26
  • YARDS
    240
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 6 vs. Denver Broncos

Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., recorded nine receptions for 57 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers'19-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. 

Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    23
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    1
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC, native recorded five tackles and returned two punts for four yards in the Miami Dolphins' 16-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    5
  • SACKS
    .5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Onyemata, 23, logged 35 snaps on defence and four snaps on special teams in the New Orleans Saints' 26-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    6
  • YARDS
    34
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Edmonton, Alta., native gathered four yards on two carries along with a reception for one yard in the Carolina Panthers' 10-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    8
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 6 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded three tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    14
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 6 vs. Chicago Bears

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a pair of tackles, including the game-saving one against Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the Washington Commanders' win over the Bears. 

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    6
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers

The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native drew the start at right guard for the Los Angeles Rams in their 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. 
N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    0
  • YARDS
    0
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

week 6 vs. Washington Commanders

Harry, 24, was made inactive for the Chicago Bears in their loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night Football. 
Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Luketa, an Ottawa-born linebacker, got his first taste of the NFL, seeing four snaps on defence and five on special teams in the Arizona Cardinals' 9-19 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

 

 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Week 6 vs. Denver Broncos

Covington, 28, was made inactive in the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Denver Broncos. 

Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 6 vs. New York Giants

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban saw 24 snaps on defence and five on special teams in the Baltimore Ravens' 20-24 loss to the New York Giants. 
Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 6 vs. Miami Dolphins

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded his first NFL tackle in the Minnesota Vikings' 25-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   
Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 6 vs. Green Bay Packers

The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont. logged 19 defensive snaps and saw action in four plays on nine special teams plays in the New York Jets' 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. 
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont. native returned one kick for 22 yards in the Los Angeles Rams' 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. 