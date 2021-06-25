Montreal Canadiens fans will have their eyes fixed on tonight's Tampa Bay Lightning-New York Islanders game.

The Habs' opponent in the Stanley Cup final will be the winner of Game 7 between the Lightning and visiting Islanders.

Montreal became the first Canadian team in 10 years to earn a spot in the Cup final with a 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of their NHL semifinal last night.

The Lightning won the Stanley Cup last year, beating the Dallas Stars in the final after knocking off the Islanders in the third round of the playoffs.

The Lightning-Islanders winner will have home-ice advantage against the Habs, giving them hosting rights for Games 1, 2, 5 and 7.

The Canadiens last played the Lightning in the playoffs in 2015, losing in six games in the second round. The last Habs-Islanders playoff meeting was in 1993 when Montreal dispatched New York in five games in the third round en route to capturing the Stanley Cup, marking the most recent title for a Canadian team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2021.