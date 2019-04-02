Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson has scored just four goals over his past 28 games and vowed Monday to work on his conditioning this off-season to avoid seeing a drop-off again in the future.

“Work more on my conditioning to be in top shape for every game,” Pettersson told the Vancouver Province of his plans for the summer. “These (second half) games are almost like playoff games, but they are the ones I like to play. Teams and goalies have scouted me more in the last 20 games and I haven’t been as creative as I want to be.

“I need to find a way and I’ll look at videos and see what I can do better to be successful. I want to play my best every game and it felt like the last games I haven’t done that.”

Pettersson, who has 20 points in those 28 games since the beginning of February, still leads the Canucks with 27 goals (tied with Bo Horvat) and 65 points in 68 points. He leads all rookies in goals, assists and points this season and was the voted the mid-season winner of Calder Trophy by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

The 20-year-old said Monday he could benefit from shooting the puck more. He ranks fourth on the Canucks in shots this season and has mustered just 55 on net since Feb. 1. His shooting percentage sits at 19.7 per cent this season.

“It was more like I was hesitating,” Pettersson said of his lack of shots down the stretch. “I always believe in myself and at the beginning of the season, it felt like I could score with every puck. I’ve got to come up with some way because lately I haven’t scored as much.”

The Canucks will play their final home game of the season on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.