Vancouver Canucks forward Troy Stecher is in concussion protocol according to head coach Travis Green. There is no timeline for his return.

Stecher was injured during last night's matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning on a hit from Danick Martel. The league announced Wednesday that Martel will not face supplemental discipline for the high hit.

Martel's shoulder appeared to make contact with the head of Stecher, who was bent over attempting to play the puck at the blueline in the second period.

Stecher left the game and didn’t return after the hit, while Martel was given a two-minute minor for interference.

The Lightning went on to win the game 5-2.