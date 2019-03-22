It looks like the Washington Capitals are going to be missing defenceman Michal Kempny for a while.

Head coach Todd Reirden said the blueliner is out indefinitely after appearing to injure his left leg in Wednesday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He will not play Friday against the Minnesota Wild and The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan notes that it's unclear if he will be back in time for the playoffs.

“I’d say we’re going to have to be without him for an indefinite amount of time right now,” Reirden said. “We’re just getting some more tests before we can make an official time statement on that, but I would just say right now that indefinitely he’s out of our lineup.”

When asked if he would miss the remainder of the season, Reirden has this to say:

“I don’t feel comfortable saying that until I get a little bit more medical advice on that one and we go through all the proper testing we need to know so we can set that proper timetable. But right now, I just plan on not having him for an indefinite amount of time.”

Kempny and Lightning forward Cedric Paquette got tangled up by the Washington bench late in the second period Wednesday night and his leg got caught awkwardly under him as he fell to the ice. He was helped down the tunnel by his teammates and did not return to the game.

Khurshudyan notes that second-year defenceman Christian Djoos is expected to take his place beside John Carlson on the team's top defensive unit.

“He’s a big piece of this team and we’re going to have to all step up,” Carlson said of Kempny.

In 71 games so far this season, Kempny has six goals and 19 assists. Following their matchup with Minnesota on Sunday night, Washington will be back in action Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers.