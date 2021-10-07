1h ago
Price taking part in NHL-NHLPA player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. General manager Marc Bergevin said Price will miss a minimum of 30 days, adding he was confident the 34-year-old would return this season.
TSN.ca Staff
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association announced Thursday that Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will be away from the team while voluntarily taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.
Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Price will miss a minimum of 30 days, adding he was confident the 34-year-old would return this season.
“I didn’t see it coming,” Bergevin said of learning Price would be taking a leave from the team. “It caught me off guard.”
Price has missed all of training camp after having knee surgery in July.
He backstopped Montreal to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final last season with a 13-9-0 record, a .924 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average in the playoffs.
The native of Anahim Lake, B.C., has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Canadiens and has a career regular-season record of 360-257-79 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.
More to follow.