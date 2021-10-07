The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association announced Thursday that Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will be away from the team while voluntarily taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Price will miss a minimum of 30 days, adding he was confident the 34-year-old would return this season.

“I didn’t see it coming,” Bergevin said of learning Price would be taking a leave from the team. “It caught me off guard.”

#Habs Bergevin on Price and Drouin seeking help and helping people by sharing their issues: “I salute (them) and I’m glad they did.” Bergevin requests privacy and support for the Price family: “I believe better days are ahead for Carey.” — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 7, 2021

Price has missed all of training camp after having knee surgery in July.

He backstopped Montreal to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final last season with a 13-9-0 record, a .924 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average in the playoffs.

The native of Anahim Lake, B.C., has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Canadiens and has a career regular-season record of 360-257-79 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

More to follow.