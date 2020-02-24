The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defencemen Brady Skjei and Sami Vatanen at the Trade Deadline.

The Hurricanes acquired Skjei from the New York Rangers in exchange for a first round draft pick and picked up Vatanen from the Devils in exchange for a second-round pick and prospect Janne Kuokkanen.

In 60 games with the Rangers this season, Skjei has eight goals and 15 assists. The 25-year-old has played his entire five-year career with the Rangers, recording 25 goals and 87 assists in 307 games.

Skjei has four years remaining on his contract after this season, at a salary cap hit of $5.25 million per season.

The draft pick in the deal is conditional on Vatanen's health and how much he plays, McKenzie adds. Vatanen has been out for the last little while with a leg injury.

Vatanen has five goals and 18 points in 47 games with the Devils this season.

The 28-year-old was drafted in the fourth round (106th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in 2009 and was dealt to the Devils in Nov. 2017.

Vatanen signed a four-year contract extension with the Ducks in June 2016. The deal carries a $4.875 million annual salary cap hit and is set to expire at season’s end, making the Finn an unrestricted free agent.

He has 194 points in 434 games played across his nine-season career.