Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has been fined $5,000 the maximum amount allowable under the CBA, for kneeing Philadelphia Flyers' forward Scott Laughton in Friday's 6-3 win.

Svechnikov made knee on knee contact with Laughton in the second period of Friday's game, he was not penalized on the play.

The 21-year-old has eight goals and 12 assists in 19 games this season.