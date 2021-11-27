42m ago
Canes' Svechnikov fined $5,000 for kneeing
Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has been fined $5,000 the maximum amount allowable under the CBA, for kneeing Philadelphia Flyers' forward Scott Laughton in Friday's 6-3 win.
TSN.ca Staff
Svechnikov made knee on knee contact with Laughton in the second period of Friday's game, he was not penalized on the play.
The 21-year-old has eight goals and 12 assists in 19 games this season.