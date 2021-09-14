Waddell says Kotkaniemi offer sheet was 'not about revenge' for Aho offer sheet

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday the team is 100 per cent vaccinated with the 2021-22 regular season getting underway in just under a month.

Protecting ourselves. Protecting each other. Doing our part. pic.twitter.com/Xx1iQdtXyx — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 14, 2021

The NHL has implemented new COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season.

Unvaccinated players will be subject to regular testing and will have restrictions on what they can do and where they can go while on the road. Additionally, if an unvaccinated player is unable to participate in club activities because of protocols, teams will have the right to suspend the player without pay.

Vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 will be treated as a hockey-related injury and will be paid fully.