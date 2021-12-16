What are the players thinking amid the rise in COVID cases across the NHL?

After receiving no further positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, the Carolina Hurricanes will await word on Thursday's player tests. If no further positives are found, the Hurricanes plan to play tonight's game against the Detroit Red Wings with 10 forwards and six defencemen, two skaters short of a full lineup, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Hurricanes will await word on this morning's player tests, but at the moment the plan appears to be going with 10 forwards and 6 D skater-wise tonight, as I said yesterday, two short of a full lineup. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 16, 2021

The Hurricanes had their game against the Minnesota Wild postponed Tuesday after four more players entered the NHL's COVID protocol, bringing the team's total to six.

Ian Cole, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov entered the protocol Tuesday, with the Hurricanes stating that the four will remain Minnesota for the time being. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis are currently in Vancouver after entering the protocol there on Monday.

The Hurricanes became the fourth team to have at least one game postponed this season, one day after the Calgary Flames joined the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders, who had games postponed last month.