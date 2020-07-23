After leaving practice early Wednesday, Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Dougie Hamilton missed all of Thursday's session.

“He’s a talented player and very unique on the offensive side of things,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour told reporters on Zoom Thursday. “He was certainly missed when he was out for a large portion of the year and he’s a huge part of the offense of our team, so obviously we’re hoping that this isn’t something that’s long term.”

Hamilton missed time in the regular season with a broken but was back with the team as they prepared for their play-in series with the New York Rangers.

The 27-year-old had 14 goals and 26 assists in 47 games for the Hurricanes this season.