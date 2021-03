Veteran Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jake Gardiner has cleared waivers, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

He will be headed to Carolina's taxi squad.

The 30-year-old has zero goals and seven assists in 17 games so far this season and is in the second year of a four-year, $16.2 million contract he signed in September of 2019.

Meanwhile, Anaheim Ducks forward Davis Backes and New York Rangers defenceman Jack Johnson were played on waivers Sunday.