1h ago
Ice Chips: Andersen set to start vs. Maple Leafs
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to start against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Monday night. Andersen is 4-0-0 to start his first season with Carolina
TSN.ca Staff
Senators place Murray on injured reserve
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen is expected to start against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Monday night.
Andersen is 4-0-0 to start his first season with Carolina, posting a .944 save percentage and a 1.75 goals-against average.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Petr Mrazek took part in the team's morning skate Monday as he continues to recover from a groin injury.
The former Hurricane is not expected to play Monday as Jack Campbell worked in the away net.
The Maple Leafs shuffled their forward lines during Monday's skate, putting Auston Matthews between Michael Bunting and William Nylander, and moving Mitch Marner to a line with John Tavares.
Winnipeg Jets
Forwards Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele remained absent as the Jets held practice on Monday.
Both players were placed in the COVID protocol last week. The Jets will play the Anaheim Ducks in California on Tuesday.
Ottawa Senators
Head coach DJ Smith said goaltender Matt Murray's injury isn't as bad as first thought, noting he will join the team their upcoming road trip.
Murray was placed on injured reserve Sunday with a head and neck injury.
Anton Forsberg will start as the Senators face the Washington Capitals on Monday night.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby joined the Penguins for practice on Monday after doing a skills session on his own earlier. Crosby is still working towards his season debut after off-season wrist surgery.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Max Domi skated with the Blue Jackets Monday morning, but did not take line rushes ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars.