Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Carolina Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen is expected to start against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Monday night.

Andersen is 4-0-0 to start his first season with Carolina, posting a .944 save percentage and a 1.75 goals-against average.

He’s 4-0-0 with a .944 save percentage this season pic.twitter.com/lnzdYWx7yi — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 25, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Petr Mrazek took part in the team's morning skate Monday as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

The former Hurricane is not expected to play Monday as Jack Campbell worked in the away net.

Thursday will be two-week mark since groin injury pic.twitter.com/rvSdZLIzSU — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 25, 2021

The Maple Leafs shuffled their forward lines during Monday's skate, putting Auston Matthews between Michael Bunting and William Nylander, and moving Mitch Marner to a line with John Tavares.

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engavll - Kampf - Kase

Ritchie - Spezza - Simmonds @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 25, 2021

Winnipeg Jets

Forwards Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele remained absent as the Jets held practice on Monday.

Both players were placed in the COVID protocol last week. The Jets will play the Anaheim Ducks in California on Tuesday.

Stastny-Copp-Ehlers

Connor-Dubois-Svechnikov

Harkins-Lowry-Vesalainen

Toninato-Nash



Morrissey-Schmidt

Dillon-Pionk

Stanley-DeMelo

Beaulieu — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) October 25, 2021

Ottawa Senators

Head coach DJ Smith said goaltender Matt Murray's injury isn't as bad as first thought, noting he will join the team their upcoming road trip.

Murray was placed on injured reserve Sunday with a head and neck injury.

Anton Forsberg will start as the Senators face the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Stützle Paul Brown

Formenton Tierney Ennis

Sanford Shaw Sabourin



Chabot Zub

Holden Zaitsev

Mete JBrown



Forsberg-Starts.

Gustavsson — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 25, 2021

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby joined the Penguins for practice on Monday after doing a skills session on his own earlier. Crosby is still working towards his season debut after off-season wrist surgery.

Jeff Carter and Kris Letang (COVID protocol) and Bryan Rust (lower body) are absent. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 25, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

Max Domi skated with the Blue Jackets Monday morning, but did not take line rushes ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars.