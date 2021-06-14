Were Hamilton's comments about the Lightning and their salary cap fair?

The Carolina Hurricanes have given defenceman Dougie Hamilton and his agent J.P Barry permission to talk to other NHL teams prior to the start of free agency, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Following up on @FriedgeHNIC report on the Dougie Hamilton situation with Carolina. Hamilton’s agent, J.P. Barry was granted permission yesterday to speak to clubs which could encourage a sign and trade and option of an 8th year on term. Neither side is any rush at this point. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 14, 2021

Speaking to other clubs could encourage a sign and trade with an option for an eight-year term on the new contract. However, neither side is in any rush at this point.

Hamilton is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 28. He signed a six-year, $34.5 million contract with the Calgary Flames prior to the 2015-16 season.

In 55 games this season, Hamilton scored 10 goals and added 32 assists. The 27-year-old added two goals and three assists in 11 playoff games before the Hurricanes were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.