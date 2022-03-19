Hurricanes' Niederreiter to have hearing for slash

Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter will have a hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on Friday.

Niederreiter, 29, has 17 goals and 14 assists this season with the Canes, who sit first in the Metropolitan Division.