Hurricanes' Niederreiter to have hearing for slash
Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter will have a hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on Friday.
Niederreiter, 29, has 17 goals and 14 assists this season with the Canes, who sit first in the Metropolitan Division.