The Carolina Hurricanes have placed forward Max McCormick on waivers.

The 29-year-old has played 10 games with the Hurricanes this season, recording two goals and a plus-2 rating. In 81 career NHL games, the De Pere, WI native has eight goals and four assists with the Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators.

McCormick was drafted in the sixth round (171st overall) by the Senators in the 2011 NHL Draft.