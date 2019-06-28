The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract extension.

"Alex had an outstanding season in Charlotte last year and was a major part of the Checkers' success," said Hurricanes GM Don Waddell. "We expect him to contend for a roster spot with the Hurricanes in training camp."

The 23-year-old will be paid $725,00 in the NHL and $70,00 in the AHL with a $125,000 guarantee in 2019-20. In 2020-21, Nedeljkovic is on a one-way contract worth $750,000.

Nedeljkovic posted a 34-14-1 record, along with a .916 save percentage and a 2.26 GAA in 51 games with the Charlotte Checkers this past season. The Parma, Ohio native won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's most outstanding goaltender.

In the playoffs, Nedeljkovic posted a .916 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA helping the Checkers win their first Calder Cup in franchise history.