The Carolina Hurricanes signed president and general manager Don Waddell to a multi-year contract extension on Monday.

Waddell's contract with the Hurricanes expired on June 30 and had not been officially renewed, though team owner Team Dundon said last week the GM, "in essence has a contract."

"Don's leadership and experience are invaluable to our organization and I'm happy we were able reach an extension," Dundon said Monday in a statement. "Don and I have a great relationship and he is someone I trust. I'm excited to continue to build a championship team with Don."

According to The Athletic, Waddell had an in-person interview with Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold and president Matt Majka regarding their vacant GM position last week.

Dundon, who took over as majority owner of the Hurricanes in 2018 and named Waddell as team president and GM later in the year, said last week that he would not stand in Waddell's way if another team offered him a higher salary.

Waddell first joined the Hurricanes organization in 2014 and helped the team reach the playoffs for the first time in 10 years this past season.

"I'm thrilled to sign an extension with the Hurricanes and I look forward to continuing the success we experienced last season," said Waddell. "We have a first-class organization, a great fanbase and a team we feel is built to contend for the Stanley Cup. My family and I are excited to stay in Raleigh for years to come."