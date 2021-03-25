Finally, some good news on the injury front for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cavan Biggio (finger) back in #BlueJays lineup tonight. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 25, 2021

After being scratched from the lineup Wednesday because of right pinky discomfort, Biggio returns Thursday as the Jays take on Detroit Tigers.

Biggio will bat second and start at third base. The Jays announced on Wednesday he would be day-to-day going forward.

Earlier this week, general manager Ross Atkins announced that Kirby Yates (flexor strain), George Springer (Grade 2 oblique strain) and Robbie Ray (elbow contusion) would all miss time. Yates is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2021 season.

Biggio hit .250 last season with an OPS of .807 in 59 games for Toronto, his second season with the club.