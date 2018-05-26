The Cleveland Cavaliers provided an update on forward Kevin Love Saturday, announcing he will miss Game 7 against the Boston Celtics after experiencing concussion-like symptoms and being placed in the league's concussion protocol.

Love missed the entire second half of the team's Game 6 win over the Celtics after a violent collision with Celtics' rookie Jayson Tatum.

The 29-year-old is the team's second-leading scorer in the postseason, averaging 13.9 points per game. Love is also leading the team averaging 10 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers and Celtics will face off in a deciding Game 7 Sunday with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.