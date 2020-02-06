It appears the NHL and NHL Players' Association are ready to resume negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

According to NHL.com, the two sides will meet in Toronto on Tuesday to talk CBA for the first time since September. The NHL and NHLPA have already decided to waive the right to reopen negotiations after the 2019-20 season, meaning the current CBA will last through the 2021-22 campaign.

"As [Commissioner Gary Bettman] alluded to at his press conference in St. Louis, we kind of took a breather after neither side determined to reopen, more at the initiation of the Players' Association than our initiation," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday. "But I think given the extended time period, I think [NHLPA executive director] Don Fehr wanted to take the chance to take the pulse of his membership again in terms of what issues are important to them and hopefully how to approach re-engaging with us and ultimately agreeing on an extension."

Another high-stakes negotiation going on is whether or not NHL players will participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China after sitting out the 2018 Pyeongchang, South Korea Games.

"Even if the IOC does everything we ask for, I think the only way Olympic participation in 2022 is going to happen is if it's really a part of a bigger negotiation with the Players' Association where we can come back to the Board [of Governors] and say we're recommending going to the Olympics and these are the reasons why," Deputy Commissioner Daly said. "Part of it is tied to our labour situation and labour peace for an extended period of time."

Daly also commented on the World Cup of Hockey, saying he hopes it will be part of a new CBA agreement.

"If we're fortunate enough to reach common ground on a contract extension, which certainly is our hope, then the World Cup will be part of that," Daly said.

The last World Cup of Hockey was played in 2016.