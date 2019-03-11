7h ago
CBA talk between CFL, CFLPA underway
TSN.ca Staff
Ramsay on CBA talks: 'It was a productive day'
Initial negotiations between the Canadian Football League and the Canadian Football League Players' Association begin Monday in Toronto and continue through Tuesday.
According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, both sides will meet, present CBA proposals and then break into separate rooms to review documents. Scianitti adds that any major developments are unlikely so early on.
The league's current five-year bargaining agreement expires on May 15, the same day as training camp is expected to open.
TSN's Dave Naylor reported last week that the league will go to the negotiating table with Toronto lawyer Stephen Shamie, who oversaw the last deal in 2014. The players will counter with Ken Georgetti, who is the former president of the Canadian Labour Congress.
The league has not had a work stoppage since 1974.