2m ago
CFL bans teams from signing ex-Elks OL Ruby
The CFL has issued a directive to its teams banning any of them from signing offensive lineman Jacob Ruby through the remainder of this season, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.
TSN.ca Staff
Lalji on Elks' return timeline, enhanced protocols being implemented for fans
The CFL has issued a directive to its teams banning any of them from signing offensive lineman Jacob Ruby through the remainder of this season, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.
The Edmonton Elks released Ruby on Tuesday for a breach of COVID protocols, which Naylor reports was due to Ruby misrepresenting his vaccination status to the team.
Ruby, a London, Ont. native, has been with the Elks since 2017 after first breaking into the league with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015.