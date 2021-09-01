The CFL has issued a directive to its teams banning any of them from signing offensive lineman Jacob Ruby through the remainder of this season, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The Edmonton Elks released Ruby on Tuesday for a breach of COVID protocols, which Naylor reports was due to Ruby misrepresenting his vaccination status to the team.

The @CFL has issued a directive to its teams banning any of them from signing OL Jacob Ruby through the remainder of this season. Ruby was released by @elks on Tuesday for violating protocol when he misrepresented his vaccination status to his team. #CFL #Elks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 1, 2021

Ruby, a London, Ont. native, has been with the Elks since 2017 after first breaking into the league with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015.