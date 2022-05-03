CFL Draft Day Blog: Als make deal with Elks, move up to No. 1

The Montreal Alouettes will be on the clock first at the 2022 CFL Draft after completing a draft day trade with the Edmonton Elks. Keep up with all the news and rumours ahead of the first pick with TSN.ca's CFL Draft Blog.

Trades shake up the first round

The Montreal Alouettes now hold the first overall selection in the 2022 CFL Draft after completing a deal with the Edmonton Elks ahead of Tuesday evening's draft.

The Als sent the fourth overall pick alongside national OL Carter O'Donnel to the Edmonton Elks in exchange for the pick.

O'Donnell, who is under contract with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, spent his collegiate years at the University of Alberta. The Red Deer, Atla. native earned First Team All-Canadian honors in 2019 and Second Team All-Canadian honors in 2018.

This likely means Tyrell Richards will end up with the Alouettes, as the Syracuse linebacker is widely regarded as the projected No. 1 overall selection in Tuesday's draft. Click here for TSN's Marshall Ferguson's 2022 CFL Mock Draft.

Additionally, the Alouettes completed another trade to bolster their draft capital, sending DT Cameron Lawson and the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the ninth and 18th picks.

The night before the draft, Hamilton Tiger-Cats got in on the action when acquired offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid and linebacker Grant McDonald, along with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 CFL Global Draft from the Elks in exchange for the eighth and 28th overall picks in the 2022 CFL Draft and the ninth overall pick in the CFL Global Draft.

Saxelid, a 27-year-old from Sacramento, Calif., spent two seasons with the Elks, appearing in 26 games.

McDonald, a 22-year-old Tsawwassen, BC., native, spent his rookie campaign with the Elks, recording 16 special teams tackles in 14 games played.

With all the trades that have happened, the new first round draft order reads as following:

Montreal Alouettes

Ottawa Redblacks

BC Lions

Edmonton Elks

Calgary Stampeders

Toronto Argonauts

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Edmonton Elks

Montreal Alouettes