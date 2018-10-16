Derek Taylor and Chris Schultz discuss three pressing topics heading into Week 19 of CFL Fantasy Football.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks are tied atop the East Division and have a home-and-home series over the next two weeks. During that span, would you rather have Trevor Harris or Jeremiah Masoli as your fantasy quarterback?

Schultz: You have to look at the two skillsets and understand they’re completely different. Harris is truly the master of the first 10 yards: the crossing pattern over the middle, the out, the quick slant. He gets rid of the ball quickly. With Masoli, it’s about improvisation, pocket movement, big plays to Brandon Banks and then secure plays to Luke Tasker.

I’m going to lean toward Masoli, but only lean toward him because if the Redblacks run a fast-paced offence, Trevor Harris can put up some big numbers.

Taylor: On a fantasy level, Harris does not throw enough touchdown passes. And one of his big weapons, Diontae Spencer, runs most of his routes at that boundary wide receiver. That is Delvin Breaux country; that is a no-fly zone. To me, this is clearly Masoli.

Which Edmonton Eskimos receiver would you rather have down the stretch – Duke Williams or Bryant Mitchell?

Schultz: I’m going to take Duke. I was really impressed with how he came back after a difficult upper-body injury and honestly I didn’t think he was going to play last week. It seems to rotate; when one of Williams or Bryant has a big game the defences adjust and they make that player as a priority, and then the other player seems to excel in terms of opportunity and targets. If you look at it in terms of a rotation, this could be Duke’s game.

Taylor: If you’re the BC Lions what receiver are you more concerned about? Williams. And that is exactly why Mitchell would be my fantasy choice. The Lions this week and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers next week have to stop Duke Williams because that dude will eat your lunch. And you may have to take your medicine with Mitchell.

What players are worth starting in the Montreal Alouettes-Toronto Argonauts game?

Schultz: I think both quarterbacks are playable because both quarterbacks have to prove themselves. Johnny Manziel has not proven himself yet. He still gets rid of the football too quick when the pressure is not necessarily where it should be to hurry the pass.

And with James Franklin, he has to endear himself to (Argos head coach) Marc Trestman and he has to execute the Marc Trestman system. Both quarterbacks, if you want to take a risk, are playable.

Taylor: Both running backs absolutely would be in my lineup. Argos running back Brandon Burks was tremendous from a fantasy perspective last week against the Tiger-Cats. And Alouettes running back William Stanback is a bargain price so he’s a guy I would have in my lineup.