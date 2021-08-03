Gear up for CFL Kickoff with a full night of content on TSN

Which CFL rookies could have a breakthrough and make an impact this season?

After an almost two-year delay, the Canadian Football League is just two days away from kicking off again and TSN has a full slate of content Tuesday to get you ready.

The lineup starts at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT. on TSN4 with the Top 50 CFL Plays of All-Time, followed by the revealing of the 2021 CFL Top 50 Players At 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Next up, at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT, watch the 2021 CFL Fantasy Draft Special and finally, get caught up on everything you need to know with the 2021 CFL Preview Special at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

2021 CFL Top 50 Players - 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN4

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will looking to hold the top spot after being voted No. 1 by a panel of media members across the league as well as our CFL on TSN commentators in 2019.

Mitchell edged out BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly for the title in 2019, having previously also taken the title in 2015 and 2017.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill will be looking to hold the title of highest-ranked defensive player after coming in at No. 3 in 2019.

See the full 2019 rankings here.

Which players are poised for breakout seasons? TSN's Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji take a closer look at some players that have been in the CFL for a short time, and are potentially poised for breakout seasons this year.

2021 CFL Fantasy Draft Special - 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on TSN4

The CFL on TSN panel gives you the inside information who to pick to grab a spot atop the standings this year.

Haven't signed up for CFL Fantasy Football yet? Now's the perfect time to do so with ahead of the August 4 Early Bird deadline for a chance to win $1,000 cash.

The grand prize of a VIP Grey Cup package includes:

Trip for two to the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton

Round trip airfare within Canada

Three nights accommodation

Two tickets to the Game

2021 CFL Preview Special - 9pm ET/6pm PT on TSN4

Thursday's kickoff between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will mark 620 days since the two teams met in the 107th Grey Cup on Nov. 24, 2019, in Calgary.

The CFL on TSN panel will check in reporters in each city to break down what's changed - and hasn't - for each club as they look to find the 2021 Grey Cup favourite.

Catch up ahead of the show with TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor's CFL Season Primers: CFL Season Primer: Ottawa Redblacks, CFL Season Primer: Toronto Argonauts, CFL Season Primer: Montreal Alouettes, CFL Season Primer: Hamilton Tiger-Cats, CFL Season Primer: Edmonton Elks, CFL Season Primer: Saskatchewan Roughriders, CFL Season Primer: B.C. Lions, CFL Season Primer: Winnipeg Blue Bombers, CFL Season Primer: Calgary Stampeders