After an almost two-year delay, the Canadian Football League is just two days away from kicking off again and TSN has a full slate of content Tuesday to get you ready.

The lineup starts at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT. on TSN4 with the Top 50 CFL Plays of All-Time, followed by the revealing of the 2021 CFL Top 50 Players At 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Next up, at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT, watch the 2021 CFL Fantasy Draft Special and finally, get caught up on everything you need to know with the 2021 CFL Preview Special at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

2021 CFL Top 50 Players - 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN4

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will looking to hold the top spot after being voted No. 1 by a panel of media members across the league as well as our CFL on TSN commentators in 2019.

Mitchell edged out BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly for the title in 2019, having previously also taken the title in 2015 and 2017.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill will be looking to hold the title of highest-ranked defensive player after coming in at No. 3 in 2019.

See the full 2019 rankings here.

Which players are poised for breakout seasons?

TSN's Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji take a closer look at some players that have been in the CFL for a short time, and are potentially poised for breakout seasons this year.

 2021 CFL Fantasy Draft Special - 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on TSN4

The CFL on TSN panel gives you the inside information who to pick to grab a spot atop the standings this year.

2021 CFL Preview Special - 9pm ET/6pm PT on TSN4

Thursday's kickoff between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will mark 620 days since the two teams met in the 107th Grey Cup on Nov. 24, 2019, in Calgary.

The CFL on TSN panel will check in reporters in each city to break down what's changed - and hasn't - for each club as they look to find the 2021 Grey Cup favourite.

Catch up ahead of the show with TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor's CFL Season Primers: CFL Season Primer: Ottawa RedblacksCFL Season Primer: Toronto ArgonautsCFL Season Primer: Montreal AlouettesCFL Season Primer: Hamilton Tiger-CatsCFL Season Primer: Edmonton ElksCFL Season Primer: Saskatchewan RoughridersCFL Season Primer: B.C. LionsCFL Season Primer: Winnipeg Blue BombersCFL Season Primer: Calgary Stampeders

Which CFL team has improved the most since we last saw them on the field?

Does the recent news that the Bombers are allowed 100% fan capacity for their home opener affect the rest of the league? Which CFL team has improved the most since we last saw them on the field in 2019? How will the Riders handle the influx of injuries on defence? Farhan Lalji joins Jay Onrait to answer these questions and more.

 