– CFL ON TSN hit the gridiron to showcase exclusive live coverage of four pre-season games leading up to the start of the 2019 CFL season on Thursday, June 13 –

TORONTO (May 23, 2019) – CFL ON TSN primes fans for kickoff of the 2019 CFL season with exclusive live coverage of a slate of four pre-season games. As the exclusive broadcaster of the CFL, Canada’s Sports Leader begins its pre-season coverage with the Saskatchewan Roughriders heading to McMahon Stadium to face the 106th Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders on Friday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN.

The CFL ON TSN pre-season broadcast schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 31 – Saskatchewan @ Calgary at 9 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, June 1 – Hamilton @ Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

Thursday, June 6 – Ottawa @ Montreal at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, June 7 – Calgary @ BC at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

SPORTSCENTRE provides comprehensive coverage throughout the 2019 CFL season, beginning with a preview of the upcoming season. TSN’s Matthew Scianitti and Farhan Lalji deliver features on key storylines from around the league as teams prepare for the road to the 107th GREY CUP. TSN.ca also primes fans for the new season with training camp reports, blogs, exclusive video features, and analyses from TSN’s football experts, including Lalji, Scianitti, and TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor. Naylor also pens a series of stories focusing on the top news makers from this past off-season.

Fans across the country can tune in to TSN Radio stations for CFL ON TSN pre-season game coverage on-air, online, and on the go through the TSN and iHeartRadio apps. Live radio coverage of the pre-season includes:

Coverage of the CFL ON TSN pre-season is also available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers for live streaming and on-demand viewing via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. Additionally, ESPN+ delivers live coverage of all four pre-season games for viewers in the U.S.

TSN and RDS are the exclusive Canadian broadcasters of the CFL, delivering live coverage of every regular season game, complete playoff coverage, and the 107thGREY CUP, one of 60+ championship events that live on TSN, airing live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Nov. 24, 2019.