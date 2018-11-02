Columnist image
Dave Naylor

TSN Analyst and Host

|Archive

Who's the league's biggest trash talker? Who has the best hands? Who's the biggest threat to score from anywhere?

Ahead of the CFL Playoffs, TSN reveals the results of Football Insider Dave Naylor's annual CFL Player Poll.

Nearly 200 players from all nine CFL teams voted for their peers in nine different categories and the results from the 2018 edition are in.

Embedded Image

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Adam Bighill LB Wpg 24
Micah Awe LB BC 12
Kyries Hebert LB Ott 11

 

Embedded Image

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Brandon Banks WR Ham 43.5
Chris Rainey RB/KR BC 18
Diontae Spencer WR/KR Ott 12

 

Embedded Image

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Mike Reilly QB Edm 51.5
Travis Lulay QB BC 8
Adam Bighill LB Wpg 6

 

Embedded Image

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
SJ Green WR Tor 30
Bryan Burnham WR BC 8
D'Haquille Wulliams WR Edm 14

 

Embedded Image

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Tyrell Sutton RB BC 33
Andrew Harris RB Wpg 27
William Powell RB Ott 11

 

Embedded Image

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Simoni Lawrence LB Ham 40
Duron Carter WR Tor 13
Alex Singleton LB Cgy 7
D'Haquille Wulliams WR Edm 7

 

Embedded Image

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Luke Tasker WR Ham 7
Jeremiah Masoli QB Ham 6
Davon Coleman DL BC 3
Tyrell Sutton RB BC 3

 

Embedded Image

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Kyries Hebert LB Ott 37
Sukh Chungh OL Wpg 18
Jamaal Westerman DL Ham 8

 

Embedded Image

2018 Voting Results

Player Pos Team % Of Votes
Brandon Banks WR Ham 39
Chris Rainey RB/KR BC 17.5
Marcus Thigpen RB/KR Ssk 12

 