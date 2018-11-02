Banks' absence is tough but Ticats have no time to feel sorry for themselves

Dave Naylor TSN Analyst and Host Follow|Archive

Who's the league's biggest trash talker? Who has the best hands? Who's the biggest threat to score from anywhere?

Ahead of the CFL Playoffs, TSN reveals the results of Football Insider Dave Naylor's annual CFL Player Poll.

Nearly 200 players from all nine CFL teams voted for their peers in nine different categories and the results from the 2018 edition are in.

Who's the league's biggest trash talker? Who has the best hands? Who's the biggest threat to score from anywhere?

Ahead of the CFL Playoffs, TSN reveals the results of Football Insider Dave Naylor's annual CFL Player Poll.

Nearly 200 players from all nine CFL teams voted for their peers in nine different categories and the results from the 2018 edition are in.

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Adam Bighill LB Wpg 24 Micah Awe LB BC 12 Kyries Hebert LB Ott 11

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Brandon Banks WR Ham 43.5 Chris Rainey RB/KR BC 18 Diontae Spencer WR/KR Ott 12

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Mike Reilly QB Edm 51.5 Travis Lulay QB BC 8 Adam Bighill LB Wpg 6

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes SJ Green WR Tor 30 Bryan Burnham WR BC 8 D'Haquille Wulliams WR Edm 14

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Tyrell Sutton RB BC 33 Andrew Harris RB Wpg 27 William Powell RB Ott 11

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Simoni Lawrence LB Ham 40 Duron Carter WR Tor 13 Alex Singleton LB Cgy 7 D'Haquille Wulliams WR Edm 7

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Luke Tasker WR Ham 7 Jeremiah Masoli QB Ham 6 Davon Coleman DL BC 3 Tyrell Sutton RB BC 3

2018 Voting Results Player Pos Team % Of Votes Kyries Hebert LB Ott 37 Sukh Chungh OL Wpg 18 Jamaal Westerman DL Ham 8