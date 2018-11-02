1h ago
Who's the league's biggest trash talker? Who has the best hands? Who's the biggest threat to score from anywhere?
Ahead of the CFL Playoffs, TSN reveals the results of Football Insider Dave Naylor's annual CFL Player Poll.
Nearly 200 players from all nine CFL teams voted for their peers in nine different categories and the results from the 2018 edition are in.
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Adam Bighill
|LB
|Wpg
|24
|Micah Awe
|LB
|BC
|12
|Kyries Hebert
|LB
|Ott
|11
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Brandon Banks
|WR
|Ham
|43.5
|Chris Rainey
|RB/KR
|BC
|18
|Diontae Spencer
|WR/KR
|Ott
|12
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Mike Reilly
|QB
|Edm
|51.5
|Travis Lulay
|QB
|BC
|8
|Adam Bighill
|LB
|Wpg
|6
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|SJ Green
|WR
|Tor
|30
|Bryan Burnham
|WR
|BC
|8
|D'Haquille Wulliams
|WR
|Edm
|14
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Tyrell Sutton
|RB
|BC
|33
|Andrew Harris
|RB
|Wpg
|27
|William Powell
|RB
|Ott
|11
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Simoni Lawrence
|LB
|Ham
|40
|Duron Carter
|WR
|Tor
|13
|Alex Singleton
|LB
|Cgy
|7
|D'Haquille Wulliams
|WR
|Edm
|7
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Luke Tasker
|WR
|Ham
|7
|Jeremiah Masoli
|QB
|Ham
|6
|Davon Coleman
|DL
|BC
|3
|Tyrell Sutton
|RB
|BC
|3
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Kyries Hebert
|LB
|Ott
|37
|Sukh Chungh
|OL
|Wpg
|18
|Jamaal Westerman
|DL
|Ham
|8
2018 Voting Results
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|% Of Votes
|Brandon Banks
|WR
|Ham
|39
|Chris Rainey
|RB/KR
|BC
|17.5
|Marcus Thigpen
|RB/KR
|Ssk
|12