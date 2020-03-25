The Canadian Football League is looking at a number of scenarios as they look ahead toward the summer in the wake of COVID-19.

According to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji, the CFL is not considering moving the Grey Cup set for Nov. 22 in Regina at this time, but what constitutes a "credible season" is being worked through. A shortened eight-game season has been discussed with teams playing one another once and beginning on Labour Day.

Training camps were originally supposed to begin in mid-May with the start of the regular season kicking off on June 11.