The Canadian Football League is looking at a number of scenarios as they look ahead toward the summer in the wake of COVID-19.

According to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji, the CFL is not considering moving the Grey Cup set for Nov. 22 in Regina at this time, but what constitutes a "credible season" is being worked through. A shortened eight-game season has been discussed with teams playing one another once and beginning on Labour Day. 

Lalji adds things are fluid but many options that were considered unthinkable one week ago are now on the table. All teams are currently looking at training camp contingencies and logistics.

Training camps were originally supposed to begin in mid-May with the start of the regular season kicking off on June 11.