1h ago
Blackhawks F Connolly suspended four games
TSN.ca Staff
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly has been suspended four games for interference on Tanner Kero of the Dallas Stars.
The incident occurred during the first period of the Blackhawks' 4-3 overtime loss when Connolly lined up the Kero for a hit before the puck reached the Stars forward.
Kero, 29, was taken off the ice by stretcher and taken to hospital and Connolly was given a five minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.
Connolly has yet to record a point in two games played this season.
Kero has two assists in 12 games played this season.