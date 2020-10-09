The Chicago Blackhawks are bringing back forward Dominik Kubalik on a two-year deal with a cap hit of $3.7 million, the team announced Friday.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that Chicago and goaltender Malcolm Subban are have reached an agreement on a two-year deal with a cap hit of $850,000 per season.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie adds that Chicago expects Subban, Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen to compete for the starting and back-up jobs in 2020-21.

 