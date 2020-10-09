The Chicago Blackhawks are bringing back forward Dominik Kubalik on a two-year deal with a cap hit of $3.7 million, the team announced Friday.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that Chicago and goaltender Malcolm Subban are have reached an agreement on a two-year deal with a cap hit of $850,000 per season.

Even though CHI did not qualify goaltender Malcolm Subban, expect the Hawks to sign him today to a two-year deal with an AAV just south of $900K. CHI expects Subban, Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen to compete for the starter and back-up job in 20-21. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 9, 2020

