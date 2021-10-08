New Blackhawks D C. Jones to miss six weeks

Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Caleb Jones is expected to miss six weeks with a left wrist sprain, the team announced Friday.

Jones is entering his first season with the Blackhawks, after being acquired as part of the team's return from the Edmonton Oilers for Duncan Keith in July.

Forwards Jonathan Toews and Jujhar Khaira and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will not practice today (maintenance). — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 8, 2021

Jones had four assists in 33 games with the Oilers last season. The 24-year-old had four goals and nine points in 43 games with the Oilers during the 2019-20 season.

A fourth-round pick of the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft, Jone has five goals and 19 points in 93 career NHL games.