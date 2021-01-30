The Chicago Blackhawks have cancelled Saturday's practice at the Fifth Third Arena due to a potential exposure of COVID-19.

The organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines to protect the health and safety of players and staff as set by the NHL as well as local and state agencies. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 30, 2021

The Blackhawks are currently scheduled to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.