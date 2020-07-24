How competitive should these NHL scrimmages be?

Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook will not be travelling with the team to Edmonton for the Stanley Cup qualifying round.

Seabrook is currently rehabbing his way back from three surgeries after going under the knife for his right shoulder (Dec. 27), left hip (January) and right hip (Feb. 6).

He has been skating with the team since July 10 but added that doesn't feel comfortable enough yet to play.

Appearing in just 32 games for the Blackhawks in 2019-20, the 35-year-old hasn't played since December, registering three goals and four points. Seabrook was given a five to six month recovery time in February and has his eyes on returning next season.

"I don't know what my place is with the Blackhawks," said Seabrook. "That's a question for Stan and Jeremy. As for the NHL, I do I know I can be an impact player on a hockey club.

"I'm playing hockey next year," he said. "That's the bottom line for me."