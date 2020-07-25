Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, causing him to miss most of the Return to Play training camp with his team.

“I just want to start off here by saying I tested positive for COVID, so I’ve had to quarantine in my place here in Chicago for the last few weeks,” Crawford said in his availability with reporters via video conference. “I’m excited to be back and I’m going to try to get into it as quick as possible and get that game shape back.“

Crawford said he started feeling symptoms in the first few days of his quarantine. He also couldn’t push hard in the gym before he got his lungs and heart checked well after he had symptoms.

“I think we were safe enough about it that we didn’t put anyone else at risk,” Crawford said.

The 35-year-old goaltender was 16-20-3 in 40 games this seasonwith a 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage