The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenceman Duncan Keith and forward Andrew Shaw on the injured reserve.

Keith and Shaw were placed on the injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 respectively.

Keith is out with a groin injury that was sustained in the second period of 5-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 29. The 36-year-old has one goal and six points in 25 games.

Shaw, 28, was placed in concussion protocol by the Blackhawks medical staff and hasn't played since Nov. 30 against the Avalanche. In 26 games this season, Shaw has three goals and 10 points.

The Blackhawks are currently second-last in the wild card race in the Western Conference.