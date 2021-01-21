The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Brandon Pirri on waivers Thursday.

The Blackhawks acquired Pirri in September from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Dylan Sikura.

He was a minus-2 and did not record a point in his lone game with the Blackhawks this season.

Pirri, 29, had two assists in 16 games with the Golden Knights last season season, adding 15 goals and 35 points in 38 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

A second-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2009, Pirri spent parts of four seasons with Chicago before being moved to the Florida Panthers during the 2013-14 season. He scored a career-high 22 goals with the Panthers in 2014-15.

Pirri is signed through next season at a cap hit of $775,000.

Dallas Stars defenceman Julius Honkacleared waivers on Thursday.