The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Alex DeBrincat to a three-year, $19.2 million contract extension on Thursday.

DeBrincat's new deal will carry an average annual value of $6.4 million and run through the 2022-23 season. He was previously scheduled to become a restricted free agent in July.

The 21-year-old posted a career-high 41 goals and 76 points in 82 games last season. He recorded 28 goals and 52 points in 82 games as a rookie in 2017-18.

DeBrincat was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft. Among players drafted in 2016, only Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and Matthew Tkachuk - all of whom debuted during the 2016-17 season - have more points than DeBrincat.

Starting next season, DeBrincat will be the third-highest paid forward on the Blackhawks, between Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews ($10.5 million).

The Blackhawks will begin their 2019-20 season on Friday in Prague, Czech Republic against the Philadelphia Flyers.