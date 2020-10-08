Corey Crawford's time with the Chicago Blackhawks has come to an end.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman announced Thursday the team will not re-sign the veteran goaltender ahead of free agency on Friday.

"I had a conversation with Corey earlier today and it was an emotional talk," Bowman said.

SVP/GM Stan Bowman announces the #Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford:



The 35-year-old recorded a .917 save percentage and 2.77 GAA in 40 appearances last season with the Chicago Blackhawks. He had a .907 save percentage and 3.31 GAA in the playoffs as the Blackhawks were eliminated in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Drafted in the second round (52nd overall) by Chicago at the 2003 NHL Draft, Crawford backstopped the Blackhawks to two Stanley Cup championships in 2013 and 2015.

He has won the William M. Jennings Trophy twice, in 2013 (shared with Ray Emery) and in 2015 (shared with Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens). He has been named an All-Star twice (2015, 2017) and the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2011. Crawford also won the 2016 World Cup of Hockey with Canada.

He is coming off a six-year, $36 million deal.

The Montreal native has a career .918 save percentage, 2.45 GAA and 260 wins in 488 career games.