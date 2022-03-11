1h ago
Report: Cubs, SS Simmons agree to one-year, $4M deal
The Chicago Cubs have agree to terms with free agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons on a one-year, $4 million deal, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Simmons appeared in 131 games last season for the Minnesota Twins and posted a .223 average with three homers and 31 RBIs.
The 32-year-old is a four-time Gold Glove award winner.
Simmons has also appeared with the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves over the course of his 10-season MLB career.