The Chicago Cubs have agree to terms with free agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons on a one-year, $4 million deal, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

A one-year agreement with Andrelton Simmons - $4M, plus incentives, per @JonHeyman - would not preclude the Cubs from pursuing Carlos Correa, if they choose to move in that direction. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 11, 2022

Simmons appeared in 131 games last season for the Minnesota Twins and posted a .223 average with three homers and 31 RBIs.

The 32-year-old is a four-time Gold Glove award winner.

Simmons has also appeared with the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves over the course of his 10-season MLB career.